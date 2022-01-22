'Pints galore' - #ItsOver trend on Twitter will brighten your day
Twitter has been reacting to the lifting of almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland with celebratory posts and pictures.
People have been sharing their pints at the bar, bar stools and a generally air of jubilation across the country.
#itsover pic.twitter.com/JwOZ2WTKDd— Susan O'Donovan (@susanneod1211) January 22, 2022
#ItsOver #covid pic.twitter.com/HvlfpXQebR— fergusOB1 (@fergusob4) January 22, 2022
Is féidir linn dul amach le haghaidh pionta anois!— Eva Ní Shúilleabháin (@Evanis) January 21, 2022
We can now go out for a pint #ItsOver #GUİNNESS
james_odonnell_photography pic.twitter.com/I6SguXYBar
Lads I honestly did not expect to be emotional over this, but my god this has just hit different. The reality of everything we've lost over the past 2 years has hit, and the joy that its just all over. The excitement is just unbelievable ❤ #ItsOver https://t.co/IwSvkpBE9l— Michelle Morrin (@shellsbells_XD) January 21, 2022
#ItsOver we did it I'll still be in bed by 9 though #restrictions pic.twitter.com/rZqhoKesaB— Bernie Bradley (@BoarnieB) January 21, 2022
All over my WhatsApp.— lilycogan (@lilycogan) January 21, 2022
To be fair us Irish can be terrible funny! ☘️#ItsOver pic.twitter.com/ya7dITH2JI
Meeting the lads at 8:05 tomorrow night for scoops #ItsOver #restrictions #NPHET pic.twitter.com/RHS6PjZqOj— Little Butler (@LittleButler01) January 21, 2022
When youre married to a Museum curator you save things @the_irish_times March 2020 and Today #ItsOver #restrictions #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yzFViqsWP0— Bernie Bradley (@BoarnieB) January 22, 2022
' !!— Durkin's Bar, Restaurant & Guesthouse (@DurkinsBallagh) January 22, 2022
Normal opening hours return from next Tuesday, and there'll be something for everyone! #ItsOver pic.twitter.com/1xFpT2aevu
The moment Micheál announced #ItsOver in @ODonoghues15 Merrion Row. pic.twitter.com/XbLfHWbks5— Diarmaid Keane (@DiarmaidKeane) January 22, 2022
Quick!! How do you speak to someone socially in person again!!?#ItsOver pic.twitter.com/run5JeygKY— Reidy (@Reidicule) January 21, 2022
