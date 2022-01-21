Arrests made as almost €1m worth of drugs is found at Dublin Airport
Gardaí have arrested two people following a seizure of drugs by Revenue Customs at Dublin Airport on Thursday evening, January 20.
Shortly before 9pm, two passengers who arrived in Dublin Airport were stopped by Revenue Customs and a search of their luggage was conducted.
During the course of the search, approximately 8.5 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine and two litres of liquid cocaine was found.
The value of drugs seized is estimated at €740,000.
A woman aged in her 20s and a man aged in his 30s were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
The commencement of the annual tax-free forestry premium payments for 2022 has begun, Senator Pippa Hackett has confirmed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.