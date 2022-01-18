Search

18 Jan 2022

ALERT: Batches of coffee recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive component

ALERT: Batches of coffee recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive component

ALERT: Batches of coffee recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive component

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

18 Jan 2022

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Batches of an artisan coffee brand are being recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive component delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC. 

The alert was issued today (January 18) and affects the following batches of Kama Hemp Kama Artisan Coffee: 

  • Kama Hemp Kama Artisan Organic Ground Coffee 100g (batch number: C 22 03 04)
  • Kama Hemp Kama Artisan Whole Bean Coffee 100g (batch number: C 22 03 05) 

The former product (C 22 03 04) has a best before date of 5/8/22 and the latter (C 22 03 05) has a best before date of 4/3/22. 

Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated products. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the acute reference dose for THC in food products is set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) at 1μg/kg body weight. 

Distributors of the product have been requested to withdraw the implicated batches from the market.

Retailers are requested to remove the batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores and on websites if sold online. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media