Vigil to be held at Dáil for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy
Two men appeared in court today charged with assaulting two gardaí during their duties as peace officers in an incident in Longford more than two years ago
'Women in the town are now nervous, frightened and shocked' - Tullamore residents devastated after Ashling Murphy killing
A man on two separate drugs possession charges has been fined €250 following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.
