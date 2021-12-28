Search

28 Dec 2021

High-risk children in Ireland now able to register for vaccine

Children at high risk from Covid-19 can now register for the vaccine in Ireland.

The HSE has encouraged parents to register their children for a Covid-19 vaccine if they have a health condition that puts them at higher risk from the disease, or if they live with someone who is at high risk from the virus.

All other children will be offered the vaccine in January.

Dr Lucy Jessop, director of public health at the National Immunisation Office, said: “Clinical trials showed that this vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in children. All vaccines are tested before they are approved for use in Ireland by the European Medicines Agency.

“We know from listening to parents that they have questions and concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine – particularly parents whose child is not at higher risk.

“I would encourage parents to take time to read more about the vaccines. Parents should get their information from a trusted source, such as hse.ie or a medical professional, when making the decision to vaccinate their child,” she said.

Parents are being asked to register their child online using a PPS number, an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

Registrations can also be made over the phone.

The HSE plans to administer the vaccine to most children in vaccination centres, with parental consent required before a vaccine can be given.

