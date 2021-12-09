Multivitamins removed from supermarket shelves due to presence of banned pesticide
Multivitamins have been removed from supermarket shelves due to the presence of banned pesticide, Ehylene Oxide.
The batch numbers of the Beeline multivitamin products which have been recalled are listed below.
Although Ethylene Oxide is not authorised for use in foods and solids in the EU, consumption of the product does not pose an acute use for health.
However, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of the contamiated product is continued for "a long period of time".
It's recommended that the exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
Longford town's long standing issues concerning high vacancy rates have been given a six figure shot in the arm
Music Generation Longford have teamed up with the county's library services with a view to bringing music to every home in the county
Issues relating to the ownership of Ardagh's clock tower are holding up moves to bring about its restoration
Trisha Hughes, Cllr Gerry Warnock, Joe Farrell, Denis Hughes, Lily Hughes, David Adams, Jimmy Shields, Joe Feeney and Kathleen Adams Pic: Shelley Corcoran
CEO of Longford Women’s Link Tara Farrell, Mairead O'Shea, Programme Manager with SHE, Dr Michelle Maher and Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.