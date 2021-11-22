Two big Lottery winners over the weekend but massive jackpot remains up for grabs

Lotto players have been urged to check their tickets carefully after one player became the biggest winner of the Saturday night draw after scooping the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery has said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in Galway which sold the winning ticket on Monday.

The winning numbers for last night’s (20th November) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 08, 12, 26, 40, 41 and the bonus was 32.

Meanwhile, Lotto players all over the country still have the chance to become the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland after there was no winner of the €19.06 million on offer in last night’s draw.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

A player in Cork matched five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €996,216 in the Saturday night draw.

The Rebel county winner purchased their winning ticket on the day of the draw at the XL Shop on Emmet Street in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Shop owner Mark Keohane was delighted to hear the good news from the weekend: “The news certainly came as a nice surprise. This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold and with the majority of our customers being local, it’s great that one of them is now almost €1 million richer after last night’s draw. We have a team of 7 here in the shop and we are all delighted for the winner – we wish them all the very best.”

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 09, 14, 22, 32, 38, 42 and the bonus was 05.

Over 184,000 Lotto players nationwide won prizes across the Saturday night Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. The two biggest winners from Saturday night are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The Cork and Galway winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Meanwhile, a Daily Million player in Dublin had a celebratory Sunday afternoon after scooping the top prize of €1 million in today’s 2pm draw. The store where the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased will be revealed on Monday.

The winning numbers for the 21st November 2pm Daily Million draw were: 01, 22, 29, 32, 35, 37 and the bonus was 19.

The Dublin winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs €1 per play.