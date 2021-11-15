Gardaí arrest three men following midlands armed robbery
Gardaí have arrested three men following an armed robbery in the midlands this morning Monday, November 15.
At approximately 6.40am this morning, three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane, Co Offaly armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.
The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.
Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.
In follow up searches today, all three men (19, 20 and 26 years) were arrested in Galway and are all currently detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country.
The investigations is ongoing.
Longford man fined after being arrested for own safety
A Longford man with a chronic alcohol addiction has been fined €250 after being found intoxicated in the middle of the county town by gardaí.
Longford's Mary’s Meals launch ambitious Christmas fundraiser
Ireland is one of the luckier countries in the world where few children die, due to lack of food.
Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 T208 will be sold at an online auction on Friday, November 19 at 4pm
A Longford man with an addiction to alcohol has been fined after being arrested for his own safety following an incident in the county town last year
Patricia Friel, Mary’s Meals National Organiser recently visited St Joseph’s National School, Longford where members of the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals presented her with a cheque for €29, 252.88
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.