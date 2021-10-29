Ireland's largest independent bookstore closes its doors after almost half a century

Ireland's largest independent bookstore has announced it's closing its doors after almost half a century.

The news was announced this morning through a Twitter post, which stated, "After 40 years in business Chapters will close its doors early in 2022. To extend our sincere gratitude to customers old and new, we are hosting a huge clearance sale."

The bookstore's owner, William Kinsella, expressed his thanks and said, "Incredible to see such support already. A sincere thank you to you all for your custom over 40 years in business. We are truly grateful."

Incredible to see such support already. A sincere thank you to you all for your custom over 40 years in business. We are truly grateful, William Kinsella, owner, and all the staff at Chapters. #sale #dublin #booktok #chapters #shoplocal #irishbooks #gifts #irishbusiness #rte — Chapters Bookstore Dublin (@chaptersbooks) October 29, 2021

Chapters is offering an in-store two-for-one deal on all of their items excluding bestsellers, including an additional offer where the cheapest of three books bought together is free.

Customers posted well wishes to the staff and expressed their sadness at the closure through social media, with one person calling the store "one of the great landmarks of Dublin".

Another commenter said it was "a great loss for the city centre".