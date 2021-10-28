Fine issued to motorcyclist caught driving 56kph over speed limit

Fine issued to motorcyclist caught driving 56kph over the speed limit
A motorcyclist caught driving 56kph over the speed limit has been fined.
According to Gardai, the Offaly Roads Policing Unit were carrying out speed checks near Cloghan when the motorcycle was detected speeding.
The driver was reportedly travelling at 156kph in a 100kph zone.
They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
