REVEALED: No Covid deaths recorded in people under 24 in Ireland

REVEALED: No Covid deaths recorded for under 24s in Ireland
No Covid deaths have been recorded for Irish people under the age of 24.
That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which has released data on the number of deaths by Covid recorded in Ireland up until October 15th 2021.
The statistics show no deaths have been recorded in the age groups (0-14 and 15-24) out of a total of 147,311 positive cases.
People between the ages of 25 and 44 are most likely to contract the virus, with 134,469 cases recorded and a total of fifty deaths.
Three hundred and ninety two people have died between the ages of 45-64, with the bulk of deaths recorded in people over the age of 65. (4610)
A total 5,306 deaths from Covid have been recorded since the onset of the pandemic.
