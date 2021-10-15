GALLERY: Two men arrested as gardai in Midlands seize haul of cash, drugs and fireworks

Two men were arrested as gardai in Midlands seize cash, drugs and fireworks in a search operation this week.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES OF THE HUGE HAUL
Thousands of euro in cash and nearly €25,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and fireworks have been seized by Laois Gardaí who arrested two people in connection with the haul.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after the operation on Wednesday, October 13.
It said Mountmellick Gardai accompanied by Portlaoise Community Policing Unit and the Portlaoise Detective Unit carried out a search at a premises in Mountmellick.
Pictures published by the gardaí show the money was neatly sorted in what appeared to be bundles of €50 notes while there were scores of fireworks likely ready for the Halloween black market.
Gardaí say the following was seized.
€11,500 cash
€16,000 worth of cocaine
€5000 worth of cannabis
€4500 fireworks seized
Launch of 'Longford Centred and Connected', l to r; Danny Lynch, Christine Collins, Paddy Mahon, Cllr Peggy Nolan and John McKeon Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Tullamore Lions Club members Tom Maher and John Lyons with Eoin and Colette Toohey and their dog Roxy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.