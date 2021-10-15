Search

15/10/2021

GALLERY: Two men arrested as gardai in Midlands seize haul of cash, drugs and fireworks

Two men were arrested as gardai in Midlands seize cash, drugs and fireworks in a search operation this week. 

Thousands of euro in cash and nearly €25,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and fireworks have been seized by Laois Gardaí who arrested two people in connection with the haul.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after the operation on Wednesday, October 13.

It said Mountmellick Gardai accompanied by Portlaoise Community Policing Unit and the Portlaoise Detective Unit carried out a search at a premises in Mountmellick.

Pictures published by the gardaí show the money was neatly sorted in what appeared to be bundles of €50 notes while there were scores of fireworks likely ready for the Halloween black market.

Gardaí say the following was seized.

€11,500 cash
€16,000 worth of cocaine
€5000 worth of cannabis
€4500 fireworks seized

