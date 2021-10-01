WATCH: Here's the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham will be Dave Grohl, Kadeena Cox, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Greg Davies, with Jack Savoretti and Nile Rodgers providing the music.
Rock icon and Foo Fighters front-man Dave Grohl will join Grahm on the couch alongside Paralympic double-gold-medallist Kadeena Cox; pop star, mother and kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor; and comedy superstar Greg Davies.
Music on the night will be from Jack Savoretti and Nile Rodgers, performing 'Who's Hurting Who' from Jack's current album.
THIS WEEK! Join @foofighters's Dave Grohl, @kad_c, @SophieEB, @gdavies, @JackSavoretti & @nilerodgers! This Friday at 10:35 on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/M01ddHq3oy— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) September 29, 2021
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, October 1 at 10.35pm.
