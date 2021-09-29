MISSING PERSON: Gardai concerned for wellbeing of missing man (34)

Kevin Power was last seen on Saturday
GARDAI have issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from his home in Limerick since the weekend.
Kevin Power, 34, from the Castletroy area of the city was last seen on Saturday. He is described as being 5’11” in height, of normal build and with brown eyes and black hair.
According to a garda appeal, issued this Wednesday morning, he was wearing a navy zip-up hoody, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue Adidas runners when last seen.
Gardaí say they and Kevin’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
