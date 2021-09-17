Search

17/09/2021

Patients urged to consider options before attending Mullingar hospital emergency department

Patients urged to consider options before attending Mullingar hospital emergency department

Patients urged to consider options before attending Mullingar hospital emergency department

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Emergency Department is extremely busy today.

A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said, "The hospital teams are working to manage the current In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity.

"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Department.

"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. Please attend the ED alone where possible.

"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."

Fans urged to back national women's team as crowds return after 18 month break

Longford's Maura Higgins says man grabbed and pulled her towards car at NTA awards

Not a single reveller at Longford super spreader house party were wearing masks, court hears

Fines handed down as gardaí bust 70 strong gathering during height of Covid pandemic

Dozens of people are due to appear before the courts in the coming weeks, charged in connection with a large house party, which took place in Longford town during the height of Covid-19 restrictions in February of this year.

Longford business parks in desperate need of improved signage

Industrial parks that are home to dozens of small and medium sized firms across the county are in dire need of improved signage.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media