Patients urged to consider options before attending Mullingar hospital emergency department
Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Emergency Department is extremely busy today.
A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said, "The hospital teams are working to manage the current In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Department.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. Please attend the ED alone where possible.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
