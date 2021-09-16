Coffee consumption jumps during lockdown as Irish tastes change

Our lockdown habits have seen coffee consumption increase across the country, according to a recent survey.

The survey, carried out by Currys recently, has shown that 84% of people are drinking more coffee since lockdown began, with 77% saying they have cut back on take-away coffee, and are now making theirs at home.

According to the survey, our tastes have become more adventurous with 37% of people having experimented with latté art at home and 36% trying different flavours or syrups.

Cappuccino came out on top (29%) as the favourite coffee to be made at home, followed by black coffee/Americano (28%), latté (17%), White Coffee (12%), flat white (6%), mocha (4%) and espresso (4%).

And people still require their caffeine hit early with 57% of people having their coffee first thing in the morning to wake themselves up, with less than 1% drinking coffee at dinner time. 81% of people will drink their coffee all before 11am in the morning.

People have treated themselves to a coffee machine during the pandemic, with 60% of people buying or upgrading their coffee machine since lockdown.

The majority of people still prefer a brew at home - 74% of people drink their coffee at home in a regular mug, 22% drink from a KeepCup or similar, and 4% chose “other”.

The majority of people - 76% - still have a preferred coffee brand.