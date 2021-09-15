Fine Gael praises Simon Coveney ahead of no confidence vote
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, is facing a motion of no confidence in the Dáil this evening.
The motion was tabled by Sinn Féin after public fallout from Mr Coveney's appointment of Katherine Zappone as special envoy.
According to the Independent, Mr Coveney is expected to survive the vote because of the government majority.
In a tweet from Fine Gael's Twitter account, Mr Coveney was called "an asset to Ireland".
Simon Coveney is an asset to Ireland and his record is clear.
Housing, health and the vaccine roll-out, education, climate action, quality of life. These are the areas that Fine Gael and Simon are focused on. pic.twitter.com/EaLC77aRsF
The Dáil debate on the scandal and subsequent vote will take place at 6pm this evening.
