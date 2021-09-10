"You couldn't pay me enough to go through that" - Twitter reacts to Hell Week

Couch potatoes all over the country reacted on Twitter as 'Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week - The Professionals' hit our screens during the week.

Eighteen sports and entertainment personalities, including former rugby player Peter Stringer, comedian Rory O'Connor and singer Jake Carter, are taking part in the gruelling programme to raise money for their chosen charities.

The course, designed by former members of Ireland's elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW), will test the contestants' physical and mental prowess.

Twitter users had plenty to say during the premiere:

I'm fooking wrecked watching it. Jaysus. #HellWeek — Francie Boylan (@FrancisBoylan) September 8, 2021

I've an idea for a hell week. You get a group of people who have never worked in hospitality to do a week in a coffee shop in the middle of Dublin. That's Hell!! #HellWeek September 8, 2021

I wouldn’t last two minutes (But great viewing from the comfort of the sofa!) #HellWeek — Alex Doyle (@imalexdoyle) September 8, 2021

Stringer would make a great baby Infants teacher #HellWeek — Fred Sharkey (@FredSharkey) September 8, 2021

The camerawork on #HellWeek is impeccable. One of the most compelling bits of reality TV in ages! — Fionnuala Moran (@FionnualaMoran) September 8, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks this #HellWeek show is absolutely fucking horrible? — Rebeccah Louise (@RebeccahLouise) September 8, 2021

You don't need to swim, you just need to jump - fucking fantastic #hellweek — Des Seepersad (@DesNumber4) September 8, 2021

Seeing Rory's Stories being tortured is worth the price of the TV license.. #HellWeek — Jimmy Dillane (@JimmyDillane) September 8, 2021

I grew up with EVERYONE SCREAMING IN MY FACE ! serving crap food ! I would totally survive #HellWeek September 8, 2021

The best show on RTÉ by a country mile. The DS team, the production, the contestants, absolutely top quality. #HellWeek — Laura Lynam (@call_me_elliee) September 8, 2021

Watched #HellWeek last night, think it's some of the best TV RTÉ have produced in a while but I had to laugh when they ran an ad to join the defense forces during the break. You couldn't pay me enough to go through that, I'll happily sit on my arse and watch it thanks — Gilroy (@GilroysWorld) September 9, 2021

The programme will run for the next six weeks on RTE One and RTE Player.