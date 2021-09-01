Overseas travel from Ireland considerably higher in July, CSO reveals

Newly released July 2021 air and sea travel statics reveal the ongoing impact of COVID-19, despite a 115 per cent departure increase on last month.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that overseas travel was "considerably higher" in July 2021, with 380,700 arrivals into the country and 428,600 departures.

This comes after Dublin Airport Security apologised for delays of two hours on Sunday, leading to 118 passengers missing their outbound flights. In response to the "lengthy queues", Dublin Airport informed that additional resources will be added to mitigate any future delays.

Overseas travel has increased in comparison to July 2020, with 227, 300 arrivals into the country and 275,400 departing.

Apart from Great Britain, the most popular countries for international travel in July 2021 were Spain (42,300 arrivals, 66,400 departures), Poland (26,000 arrivals, 36,500 departures) and France (23,100 arrivals, 27,400 departures).

The stark imprint of the COVID-19 pandemic is evident on the year-to-date picture which showed that 919,800 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland and 1,036,100 overseas passengers departed from Ireland between January to July 2021.

This compares to both 3.4 million arrivals and departures in the same period in 2020 and 11.6 million arrivals and 11.7 million departures in the same period in 2019.

Statistician Gregg Patrick stated that these figures "illustrates the ongoing dramatic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland.”