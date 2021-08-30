Update: Gardai report that teenage girl missing in the Midlands has been found
Gardaí are reporting this morning that missing teenager Lia Hughes has been located safe and well.
Yesterday evening an appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Lia Hughes who was missing from Portlaoise, County Laois since the early hours Sunday, August, 29, was launched
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.
