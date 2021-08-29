MISSING PERSON: Gardai make appeal for information on teenage girl missing in the Midlands
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Lia Hughes who is missing from Portlaoise, County Laois since the early hours Sunday, August, 29.
Lia is described as approximately 5ft 6” in height with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a bright pink hoody, black leggings and black running shoes.
Anyone with any information on Lia's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
