25/08/2021

ISPCA appeal for owner of rescued kitten in Cavan Burren

The ISPCA is appealing for any information regarding a Calico kitten found in an isolated car park in the Cavan Burren.

Animal Welfare Inspector Elaine Reynolds responded to a call from a concerned member of the public about an injured kitten dragging its leg and located the little kitten hiding under an old building.

Inspector Reynolds managed to secure the kitten and take it for immediate veterinary assessment where it was found that her left hind leg was dislocated. The only option was to amputate the leg and emergency surgery was performed that evening. The kitten, named “Burren” by rescuers, is now in a foster home recuperating from her ordeal.

Inspector Reynolds said: “It is unclear how Burren came to be in this position. It is a remote location and there are no houses in the vicinity. Burren was no more than eight weeks old and, with her injury, could not have travelled too far by herself. Although injured and frightened she was very friendly and it is obvious that she was used to human contact. Huge thanks to the member of the public who heard her cry for help and called us”.

Although Burren experienced a traumatic start in her young life, she is safe now in ISPCA care. Once a little older, we will be appealing for a new loving home if we have been unable to locate an owner. All cats and kittens adopted from the ISPCA are fully vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered/spayed (when of age), cat-flap and litter-trained. We ask for an adoption donation of €75 to help us cover some of our veterinary costs.

If you would like to support ISPCA Inspectors investigating allegations of cruelty, neglect or abuse to animals and to help towards their rescue and rehabilitation, please if you can, make a kind donation to support our work. Please Donate Now.

