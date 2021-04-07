WATCH: These brilliant sketches will leave you laughing today
Offaly Aisling Kearns is continuing to rack up views, likes and followers across her social media platforms with her hilarious sketches on Irish life.
The hugely talented performer has over 184,000 followers and has had 3.4 million likes of her videos.
In recent weeks she has produce the two videos below which are 'when you get your tonsils out and yer ma comes to visit you in hospital'.... and they are absolutely hilarious.
Everyone will be able to relate to these.
Here's part one and make sure you scroll down to see part two.
@aislingsjustalaugh
When you get your tonsils out and yer ma comes to visit you in hospital. ##fyp ##irish ##irishma♬ original sound - Aisling Kearns
Part 2
@aislingsjustalaugh
Part 2 of your ma visiting you in hospital. ##fyp ##irish ##ma♬ original sound - Aisling Kearns
You can check out Aisling's channels on TikTok and Instagram below:
