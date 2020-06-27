Colourised footage of the 1922 wedding of General Sean MacEoin and Alice Cooney at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford
Rob Cross has published, via his Twitter account @RobCross247, his restored and colourised footage of the wedding of Major General Sean MacEoin and Alice Cooney at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on June 21, 1922.
It features Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith as wedding witnesses.
Bringing #Ireland's History to Life ♂️♀️— Rob Cross (@RobCross247) June 27, 2020
My restored and colourised June 21st, 1922 footage of the wedding of Major General Sean MacEoin and Alice Cooney at St. Mel's Cathedral in Longford which features Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith as wedding witnesses#Eire #DeOldify pic.twitter.com/5Iinfpuey5
