Colourised footage of the 1922 wedding of General Sean MacEoin and Alice Cooney at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford

The wedding of General Sean Mac Eoin and Alice Cooney in 1922, with Arthur Griffith and Michael Collins standing behind the happy couple.

Rob Cross has published, via his Twitter account @RobCross247, his restored and colourised footage of the wedding of Major General Sean MacEoin and Alice Cooney at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on June 21, 1922. 

It features Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith as wedding witnesses. 

