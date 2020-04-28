WATCH: Gardaí confirm name of lovely new horse in the Mounted Unit after public appeal

Gardaí have confirmed the name of their lovely new horse in the Mounted Unit after a public appeal.

Drum roll please...the new horse's name is:

SENAN

Gardaí said: "We now have an official name for our new horse in the Garda Mounted Unit. A big thank you to everyone who sent us suggestions. We had over 7,000 comments across social media."

