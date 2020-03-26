Watch | People of Longford and across the country pause to applaud frontline workers amid Covid-19 pandemic

It began as a smattering of applause, slowly rippling through the darkness.

Right across Longford, people (observing social distance, of course) left their front doors and wandered out of their homes to salute those who are putting everything on the line - the doctors, nurses, paramedics, gardaí, and everyone else working to help people in the difficult conditions created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Also read: Student nurses on Covid-19 crisis frontlines to be paid for their work

Across the country, people stood outside their homes at 8pm to applaud workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. The Dáil suspended all business to applaud the workers fighting Covid-19.

Also read: Over 121 doctors re-joined the Register of Medical Practitioners with the Medical Council of Ireland

Share your videos or pictures with the Longford Leader on Facebook or Twitter @Longford_Leader; or email newsroom@longfordleader.ie if you joined in the occasion.