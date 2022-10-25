South Longford road reopens following serious fuel spill
The Lanesboro to Derryhaun Road (R392) has reopened today Tuesday (October 25) following what Longford County Council has described as 'a major incident'.
The road was closed since Friday morning in the wake of a collision.
A truck overturned and resulted in a considerable fuel leak which had to cleared up to make the road safe.
Peader and Eileen Gill with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the recent celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary Picture: Syl Healy
Theresa McDermott Quinn, along with her son Shane Quinn, recently presented the €15,500 proceeds from her successful 'Trek with Theresa' fundraiser to Bernie McHugh of LARCC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.