Gardai in Midlands seize car after motorist turns away from checkpoint
Gardai in the Midlands have seized a car after a motorist turned away from a checkpoint.
Gardai were conducting a checkpoint near Birr, Co Offaly recently when the car pictured above turned away. It was stopped a short distance away.
On stopping the car, Gardai discovered the driver had no insurance and the car had no NCT.
The vehicle was seized and gardai say a court date is to follow.
