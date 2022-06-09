Search

09 Jun 2022

Motorists urged to exercise caution as roadworks underway on N4 Longford bypass

Longford Leader reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:01 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution as roadworks are underway on the N4 Longford bypass today, Thursday, June 9. 

"Longford County Council wishes to advise that there will be roadworks taking place on the N4 Longford Bypass between the Leo Casey Roundabout & the Red Cow Roundabout on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

"A stop/go traffic management system shall be in place from 8am to 5pm.

"Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area. Some delays can be expected."

