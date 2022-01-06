Longford gardaí clampdown on driving offences

The Longford Roads Policing Unit has been busy in recent times clamping down on a variety of driving offences.
Yesterday, Wednesday, January 5, gardaí observed a vehicle break a red light and the driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis, with court proceedings to follow.
At a checkpoint in Longford, the driver produced a licence which was believed to be false. The car and driving licence were seized for further examination.
During speed checks prior to the New Year, gardaí detected a car travelling at 126kph in a 80kph zone and the driver was stopped and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Gardaí also urged people to be conscious of the needs of others and park in an appropriate designated parking space after they observed a car parked in a disabled parking bay without a permit.
The car was towed away and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued to the driver.
