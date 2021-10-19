Search

19/10/2021

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 30s dies in county Meath collision

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R147 in Carnaross, Kells, Co Meath yesterday evening, Monday, October 18.

Shortly before 9.30pm, Gardaí received report that a car had collided with the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The R147 road is currently closed (between Kells and Virginia) as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Kells and Virginia last night between 9pm and 10pm, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

