Speeding driver tests positive for drugs
Gardaí stopped the driver in Newbridge
A speeding driver stopped by gardaí in Kildare subsequently tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in Newbridge this weekend when they detected this driver travelling at 83kph in a 50kph zone.
The driver was stopped and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The driver was arrested and proceedings are to follow.
In their post, gardaí reminded people of the national campaign to 'arrive alive'.
They were stopped and driver tested positive for cocaine & cannabis. They were arrested & proceedings are to follow. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/OZf4BBDPBG
It was revealed recently that August was the worst month on Irish roads in more than nine years after 24 people died.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said a number of factors, including busier roads after easing of lockdown restrictions, caused the rise in fatalities.