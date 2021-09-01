Gardaí stop car that had NEVER been taxed

Naas Gardaí stop car that had NEVER been taxed

The car at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING

Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were conducting a checkpoint recently when they stopped a car.

Using the Mobility App, it was found that the car had never been taxed.

The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Meanwhile Naas RPU also detected a vehicle being driven while the driver was using a mobile phone.

When Gardaí stopped the vehicle, it was discovered the driver had no insurance.

The vehicle was impounded.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and a court appearance will follow for no insurance.

