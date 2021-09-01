Gardaí stop car that had NEVER been taxed
The car at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were conducting a checkpoint recently when they stopped a car.
Using the Mobility App, it was found that the car had never been taxed.
The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Meanwhile Naas RPU also detected a vehicle being driven while the driver was using a mobile phone.
When Gardaí stopped the vehicle, it was discovered the driver had no insurance.
The vehicle was impounded.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and a court appearance will follow for no insurance.