Man in his 80s dies and five hospitalised following three vehicle motorway collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred on the M7 close to the intersection of the M7 and M8 motorways, this evening Monday, August, 2 at approximately 7.15pm.

The three vehicle collision occurred when a man in his 80s was fatally injured when his car collided with two other vehicles.

He was removed to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition and later passed away. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The second vehicle, the driver (male 40s) was seriously injured and has also been removed to University Hospital Limerick along with the female passenger (40s). Her injuries are described as nonlife threatening.

The third vehicle, a male driver and female passenger were removed to Cork University Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. One child in the car were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M7 this evening between 7pm and 7.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.