TRAFFIC ALERT | Longford motorists advised that part of R398 will be closed until August
Longford motorists are being advised that the R398 from Brickeens 4 roads to Derryaghan will remain closed to traffic until almost the end of August to facilitate ongoing restoration improvement roadworks.
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to extend the closure of the R398 from Brickeens 4 roads to Derryaghan as follows:
Road to be Closed: R398 from Brickeens 4 roads to Derryaghan.
Dates of Closure: Friday, July 16 to Friday, August 28, 2021
Hours of Closure: 24 hours
Diversion Route: From Derryaghan, take R392 to Lanesboro, follow signs for Longford on N63, at Ballymacormack take R397 to Brickeens,
From Brickeens, take R397 towards Longford, turn left onto the N63 for Lanesboro, in Lanesboro take R392 towards Ballymahon and arrive at Derraghan
This closure is to facilitate ongoing restoration improvement roadworks on the R398.