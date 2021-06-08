Alert | Longford motorists can expect delays as R393 at Ballycloughan to Carrickboy closed for essential works

Longford motorists are being warned to expect delays as the R393 at Ballycloughan to Carrickboy will be closed for essential works from Wednesday, June 7 to Friday, June 11.

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the road described as follows:



Road to be Closed: R393 at Ballycloughan to Carrickboy and at Carrickboy to Cooleeny

Dates of Closure: Wednesday 9th to Friday 11th June 2021



(The R393 will be closed at either location as determined by progress of works)



Hours of Closure: 7.30am to 6pm

Diversion Route: Road Closure R393 Ballycloghan



· Motorists travelling on or crossing the N55 at Carrickboy looking to access the R393 heading in the Longford direction will be diverted on to the N55 to Edgeworthstown and onto the N4 where they can continue their journey to Longford.



· Local motorists being diverted on the N55 to Edgeworthstown will have the opportunity to exit the N55 at Croshea where they can take the L1095 to Ardagh village and then take the L1100 and rejoin the R393 at Daneshill



· Motorists travelling on the Dublin road out of Longford town looking to access the N55 at Carrickboy will be diverted at the Blackbridge onto the N4 at Glennons Roundabout to Edgeworthstown and onto Carrickboy via the N55



Road Closure R393 Killinlastra to Cooleeny



· Motorists travelling on the R393 from Ballynacarrigy in the direction of the N55 at Carrickboy will be diverted on to the R399 at Ratharney Village travelling through Colehill and Tagshinny and rejoining the N55 at Gerety’s Farm Machinery



· Motorists travelling on the N55 looking to access the R393 at Carrickboy wishing to travel in the direction of Ballynacarrigy will be diverted along the N55 to The R399 at Gerety’s Farm Machinery travelling through Tagshinny and Colehill where they can rejoin the R393 at Ratharney village