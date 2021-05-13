Gardai's suspicions confirmed as 'erratic' driving leads to double drug fail

A driver has been arrested by gardaí after testing positive for both cocaine and cannabis.

While on patrol at Maddenstown South, Co Kildare, gardaí from the Athy Roads Policing Unit observed the Toyota Yaris car driving erratically.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver subsequently failed a drugs test, testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.

In a post on Twitter, Garda Info said: "Athy Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when the found this car driving erratically at Maddenstown South.

"The car was stopped & the driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine & cannabis.

"They were arrested. Proceedings to follow."