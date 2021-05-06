National
Tragic news as female pedestrian dies in midlands road accident
Gardaí are investigating
The collision involved a car and a female pedestrian and occurred at approximately 6.45pm.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
