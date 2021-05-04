Gardaí alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on vehicle windscreen

While gardaí were conducting an Operation Lifesaver checkpoint at Marlfield village on Sunday, May 2, they were alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on a vehicle's windscreen.

On further inspection, gardaí noted that the disc was in fact false and photocopied.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged and is to appear in court at a later date.

