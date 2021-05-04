National
Gardaí alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on vehicle windscreen
While gardaí were conducting an Operation Lifesaver checkpoint at Marlfield village on Sunday, May 2, they were alerted to a suspicious looking insurance certificate on a vehicle's windscreen.
On further inspection, gardaí noted that the disc was in fact false and photocopied.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged and is to appear in court at a later date.
Duo accused of assaulting man in Edgeworthstown to stand trial
Two men who allegedly assaulted another man during a violent row in Edgeworthstown over two years ago are to be served with books of evidence.
Longford Judge tells meat worker on road traffic charges to return to court with licence and a ‘box of fillet steaks’
A Brazilian meat factory worker who was found at the wheel with an out of date driving licence was last week told by Judge Seamus Hughes to “bring a box of fillet steaks” with him when his case returns before the courts later this year.
Tributes pour in as Kathleen Reynolds dies
Tributes have been paid to Kathleen Reynolds, the wife of the late former taoiseach Albert Reynolds following her passing earlier today at the age of 88.