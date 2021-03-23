Too Fast! Learner driver speeding at 150km on the M7

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M7 when they detected a car travelling at 150kph in a 120kph zone.

The car was stopped and it was found that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner.

The car was seized under the Road Traffic Act.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also detected a car travelling at 80kph in a 50kph zone.

The car was stopped and it was found that the driver was an unaccompanied learn with no L-plates.

The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.