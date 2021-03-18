Gardaí arrest St Patrick's Day drink driver found with bottle of beer on front seat

A driver was arrested on St Patrick's Day after being found to be an incredible amount over the legal alcohol limit.

While on patrol yesterday evening, Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle driving erratically on the M7 motorway.

When stopped, Gardaí found alcohol visible on the front passenger seat.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

A sample taken at Portlaoise Garda Station returned a result of four times over the legal limit.

The driver was charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.