Longford Roads Policing Unit detect car travelling at almost twice legal speed limit
The Longford Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at almost twice the speed limit.
They stopped the driver travelling at 115kph in a 60kph zone outside Longford town earlier this week.
Porceedings have commenced for the driver.
An Garda Síochána conclude their tweet by urging people to slow down.
