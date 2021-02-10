'Hot water on windscreen can crack glass' - Road Safety Authority issues warning on snow/ice conditions

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to take extra care when using the roads for the remainder of the week as Met Eireann has issued yellow weather warnings for Snow and Wind.

There is a yellow Snow/Ice and Wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night. and also strong to gale force southeast winds in conjunction with rain, sleet and snow will lead to poor visibility and hazardous conditions.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any essential journeys. The RSA has the following practical advice for road users to cope with snow conditions:

Drivers are advised to:

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or a reflex action by another driver.

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

In blizzard conditions, visibility will be reduced greatly. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing). This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely. In heavy snow, use your fog lights, turn off your radio and open your window a fraction, so you can hear other traffic, especially at junctions.

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards).

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow but also from the high winds associated with blizzard conditions.



Pedestrians are advised in snow and Icy conditions to:

Wear high visibility clothing or carry a torch as visibility is reduced in snowy conditions. Wear clothing that does not restrict your vision.



Wear appropriate footwear. Walk on the footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

DO NOT underestimate the danger of ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice, always use extreme caution.

For a copy of the RSA’s ‘Top 10 tips to avoid a fall or slip in snow or icy conditions click here.

Cyclists and Motorcyclists are advised: