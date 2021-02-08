Novice driver 'out for a spin' arrested after failing drug test and passenger fined
A Novice driver was arrested over the weekend after failing a roadside drug test in Roscommon.
On Sunday, Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stopped the car during a routine Covid-19 checkpoint and found that the Novice driver, who was "just out for a spin", was driving without N plates.
The driver failed a roadside drug test after testing positive for cannabis and was arrested with court proceedings to follow.
The passenger in the vehicle was also issued a €100 Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching the non-essential travel restrictions.
Roscommon RPU stop this car during routine covid check. "Just out for a spin". Novice Driver with no N plate, tested positive for cannabis and arrested. Proceedings to follow. Passenger also given €100 FPN for non essential travel. #StayAtHome #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/cUXQ7sFUFL— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 8, 2021