Gardaí seize car as disqualified driver in Longford tests positive for cocaine and cannabis
A disqualified driver, who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, has been arrested in Longford.
An Garda Síochána, via their twitter account, @GardaTraffic, outlined that the Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint in Longford.
The driver has no licence and a background check showed the driver was disqualified.
The driver also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, and was arrested for drug driving and the vehicle was seized.
