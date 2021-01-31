Gardaí seize car as disqualified driver in Longford tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

A disqualified driver, who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, has been arrested in Longford.

An Garda Síochána, via their twitter account, @GardaTraffic, outlined that the Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint in Longford.

The driver has no licence and a background check showed the driver was disqualified.

The driver also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, and was arrested for drug driving and the vehicle was seized.