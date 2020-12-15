Longford motorists can expect delays due to roadworks on the R393 at Carrickboy
Longford County Council wishes to inform the public of roadworks on the R393 at Killenboy, Carrickboy, Co Longford.
Works commence on Wednesday, December 16 continuing until Wednesday, December 23 and will take place from 8am to 6pm.
Further works are scheduled for January and information will issue in relation to this after Christmas.
The road will remain open with traffic lights in place.