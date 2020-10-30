Driver who turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint was under the influence of cannabis and cocaine
Court appearance will follow incident
A motorist in Donegal has been found to be driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.
The Gardaí's Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle last night after it turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint.
The driver was discovered to be driving under the influence of Cannabis and Cocaine after they failed a roadside oral fluid test.
The driver was arrested and will now have a court appearance to attend.