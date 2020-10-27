TRAFFIC ALERT | Motorists can expect delays around Longford town

Motorists can expect delays while driving around Longford town over the next three days.

Longford County Council is undertaking roadworks on the L-3003 Blindmans Walk, Templemichael, Longford town, from the Fire Station to the Connolly Crescent Junction.



Works are scheduled to take place from Wednesday, October 28 to Friday, October 30.

Also read: Longford businesses encouraged to apply for Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Irish Business Design Challenge



Works will take place between 8am to 6pm.



The road will remain open during the works with a Stop/Go traffic management system in place.

Also read: Missing Edgeworthstown teen has been located



Delays can be expected.

Also read: Longford trainer Paul Flynn wins at Gowran Park with MK Drama



Efforts will be made to maintain vehicular access to Mall, (there may be delays during work at the bridge entrance)