Truck seized on Irish road after frightening defect discovered by gardaí

Gardaí in the midlands have seized a dangerously defective truck today, Thursday, October 15.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit was carrying out a series of checkpoints in the county with the RSA when they stopped the heavy goods vehicle.

The truck was untaxed but on closer inspection, gardaí discovered the truck had dangerous ABS braking system defects.

The truck was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

