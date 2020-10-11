Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following Mullingar accident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in the Midlands today.

Shortly after 5pm Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to a collision involving a motor cycle on the R400 at Gainstown, Mullingar, the main Mullingar to Rochfortbridge road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the crash site and local traffic diversions are in place. The body of the deceased has been removed to Mullingar Hospital where arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The local Coroner will be notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Mullingar Garda Station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

